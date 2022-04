cl is in a conflict zone between going up and down CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! MBTrade4 I advise you, dear trader, not to do anything until the resistance line is broken or the rebound to the bottom After reviewing the market in several different time layers, the resistance line was determined at $98 I advise you, if you break through the resistance line, buy because the price will rise to 104 dollars .