Friday Roundup: LoveYourBrain & Win a Revel, Commencal, Basso bike, helmet, bag & more! Posted on October 1, 2021 by Cory Benson --> -->LoveYourBrain & Win a custom painted Revel Ranger – For the third year in a row, Revel is raising money for the LoveYourBrain Foundation with a custom bike raffle.