S&P 500, is a return to the all-time high reliable? E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI_DL:ES1! Swissquote Introduction: The equity market has been on a bullish upswing since mid-April (we invite you to reread our bearish analysis of the VIX at the end of April), against a backdrop of trade diplomacy, particularly between China and the USA.