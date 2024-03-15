Does Big Tech Have The Right Talent To Win Our Confidence With Its AI Creation? Authored by Shannon Edwards via The Epoch Times, The biggest generative AI gaffes of late, including Google Gemini’s text-to-image portrayal of “a Pope” as a woman, our Founding Fathers as Asian and black, and text responses suggesting false equivalencies between high-profile individuals such as Elon Musk and the Nazis, make for click-worthy headlines decrying Big Tech’s “clear bias,” but those don’t even begin to address the larger, and more nuanced, issue at hand.