"It's Shocking": California's Early Release Of Convicted Pedophiles Will Lead To More Victims: Former DA Authored by Siyamak Khorrami and Epoch Times Staff, A former Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney who worked in its sex crimes unit is warning early releases of pedophiles from California prisons—due to a series of recent progressive laws—will lead to more children being victimized and harmed, in part because such criminals are rarely rehabilitated.