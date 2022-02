CNN Darling Michael Avenatti Convicted Of Stealing Stormy Daniels' Book Proceeds, Faces 22 Years Jail Update (1500ET): After seemingly stuck in deadlock, the jury in the case of CNN darling Michael Avenatti vs Stormy Daniels has reached a verdict and found the 'lawyer' guilty of stealing almost $300,000 in book-advance proceeds from the 'former' porn star.