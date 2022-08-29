Bill Belichick Hilariously Goes Into Fanboy Mode After Spotting Chris Berman At Press Conference (Video)

Getty Image Based on everything we know about Bill Belichick, it would be infinitely easier to name all of the things the famously no-nonsense coach of the Patriots doesn’t have a distaste for as opposed to trying to put together a list of all of the things that he hates; there’s a 0% chance he’s ever used Facebook, but if he had an account, I assume his list of “likes” would look something like this: Football Talking about how good Lawrence Taylor was at football (a page that he created himself and serves as the sole moderator for) As far as dislikes go, it’s hard to imagine there are many things the ornery skipper despises more than the press conferences he’s routinely shown he has absolutely no time or patience for.