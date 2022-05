Getty Image Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a massive slam dunk over the top of Al Horford on Monday night A stare down at the end of the play landed him a technical foul, to the dismay of most of the NBA world Read more NBA news here Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took a tough loss on Monday night, with Boston tying up what’s bound to be a close series.