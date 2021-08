Vanguard Offers $1,000 To Vaccine Holdouts To Get Jabbed Late last week, when we were stunned to report that Biden had called on states to bribe vaccine holdouts with a $100 "mini stimmy" to get vaccinated, we said that this infuriatingly perverted incentive would backfire spectacularly, as it would not only set expectations for ever higher bribes by authorities and employers, but would also lead to far lower vaccination rates as the hesitant waited for ever higher sums of money to get the jab.