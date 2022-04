Getty Image / Maddie Meyer It was revealed today that Ben Simmons won’t be available in Game 4 for the Brooklyn Nets The Nets are reportedly becoming exasperated with the situation as they wait for Simmons Read more BroBible articles here The Ben Simmons situation in Brooklyn took another disappointing turn today as it was revealed that Simmons would not actually be making his debut in Game 4 of the team’s series against the Boston Celtics.