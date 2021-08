Tokyo Olympics: Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, Disappointed with loss, Sindhu laments erros, says ‘It just wasn’t my day’ Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying – India’s top shuttler PV Sindhu missed the chance to better the colour of her silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics after losing to her nemesis Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-finals on Saturday.