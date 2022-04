S&P 500 UPDATE E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! GioThaKingo * SP 500 Update * Summary : With "Geometry" breaking within the "Contracting Triangle" the "Barrier Triangle" at around "$4101 support" comes to mind, but also keep in mind with this leg down for the " C wave " it is not in its "Personality" to come to its end with "High Volume".