Point of Care and Rapid Diagnostics Market worth $72.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™ The Latin America market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Northbrook, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Point of Care and Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease(HIV, Hepatitis C), Pregnancy Test), Platform (Microfluidics, Dipsticks), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription), End User (Pharmacy, Hospital, Home) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 72.