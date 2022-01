we will buy nasdaq in above green arrow E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 pick low size buy (sl in low) near green arrow and hold them 15 day nasdaq will see fibo 61% soon , then can reach fibo 161% 3rd green arrow near red trendline is very very powerfull place for buy and hold to new high good luck .