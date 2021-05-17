Chile Assets Dive After Radicals Win Election Mandate To Overhaul 'Free Market Friendly' Constitution In what's being widely described as a shock loss after this weekend's historic election to determine who will draft the country's new constitution, traditional parties including President Sebastián Piñera’s ruling center-right coalition Chile Vamos got clobbered, seeing their parliamentary seats and influence greatly diminish in favor of both independent, hard-left and radical candidates Sunday night.