Zero Hedge

3 подписчика

Chile Assets Dive After Radicals Win Election Mandate To Overhaul 'Free Market Friendly' Constitution

Chile Assets Dive After Radicals Win Election Mandate To Overhaul 'Free Market Friendly' Constitution

Chile Assets Dive After Radicals Win Election Mandate To Overhaul 'Free Market Friendly' Constitution In what's being widely described as a shock loss after this weekend's historic election to determine who will draft the country's new constitution, traditional parties including President Sebastián Piñera’s ruling center-right coalition Chile Vamos got clobbered, seeing their parliamentary seats and influence greatly diminish in favor of both independent, hard-left and radical candidates Sunday night.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх