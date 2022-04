NASDAQ reaching end of Capitulation? Or only half way there? E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! FortunaAlgoAnalytics Every investor should ask themselves, are we in store for the usually 20-30% correction? Or are we in store for a market meltdown, similar to the Mortgage Backed Security collapse of 2007-2009? Or the Dot Com bubble during in 2001-2002? I have the most recent corrections in history highlighted, their reasons listed.