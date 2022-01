States Investigating Surge In Mortality Rate Among 18–49-Year-Olds, Majority Unrelated To COVID-19 Authored by Petr Svab via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Health departments in several states confirmed to The Epoch Times that they are looking into a steep surge in the mortality rate for people aged 18 to 49 in 2021—a majority of which are not linked to COVID-19.