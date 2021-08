Futures Levels | Look Ahead For the Week of Aug 8 GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! RodCasilli Nothing to see here except for an $80 drop in Gold Futures to start the week! So is the yellow metal flashing red for the markets? For now, the selling in GC1! stopped at the double bottoms from back in March/April, and as of the time of this posting GC is now down only about 1%.