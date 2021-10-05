Politics

Rating Agency Says U.S. Will Avoid Default

“Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday the stable outlook on the United States’ Aaa rating reflects its view that the country would raise its debt limit and continue to meet its debt service obligations in full and on time,” Reuters reports.

