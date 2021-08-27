Dodgers Activate Mookie Betts, Option Gavin Lux, Matt Beaty

The Dodgers activated Mookie Betts from the injured list and recalled Darien Nunez. In terms of the corresponding moves, Gavin Lux and Matt Beaty were optioned to Triple-A, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya (Twitter!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.
The Dodgers activated Mookie Betts from the injured list and recalled Darien Nunez. In terms of the corresponding moves, Gavin Lux and Matt Beaty were optioned to Triple-A, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya (Twitter!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.
Свежие комментарии