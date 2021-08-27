All Sports News

6 подписчиков

Свежие комментарии

  • msklandru
    ясноХК “Донбасс” выше...
  • Sub Zero
    Надуманная история допингового скандала привела к дисквалификация олимпийской сборной России. Это не ужесточение бор...Судный день

Dodgers Activate Mookie Betts, Option Gavin Lux, Matt Beaty

The Dodgers activated Mookie Betts from the injured list and recalled Darien Nunez. In terms of the corresponding moves, Gavin Lux and Matt Beaty were optioned to Triple-A, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya (Twitter!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх