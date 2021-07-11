stochastic and AC go to sell on dow E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 why sell? on CASH PHISICAL DOW NYSE we have big ,powerful open gap in down in other side see AC and stoch on 4hour chart , for coming monday to wednesday dow must see min fibo extention (projection) 61% (predict= wide zigzag days will comes) alert= if dow break red trendline can crash advice =looking for buy on above green arrow specialy 33600 is powwrful place for buy and hold for fair analyse ,i dont have any open order on dow (i am dax trader from 2006, on real money i only trade dax ,however i monitor dow from frist days ) good luck , dont forget use lowest size and put sl on low/high (or 80 point).