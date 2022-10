Kaiser Permanente Sued For Wrongful Death After California Husband’s Remdesivir Treatment Fails Authored by Juliette Fairley via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Before Rodney Briones’ physicians at Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center in California treated him with Remdesivir, they allegedly did not disclose the risks to him or to his wife, Christina, and did not obtain informed consent, according to a complaint filed by the Briones family.