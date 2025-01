#ES_F Day Trading Prep Week 1.26 - 1.31.25 E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! HollowMn Last Week : Last week we opened over the Value of 6054 - 5933 HTF Range and were able to hold over, when we got over the Edge that brought in more buying that gave us a push into new HTF Value of 6195 - 6074 Range where we have sold off from before after contract roll and we closed Friday with a rejection from a push into VAH.