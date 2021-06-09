"Paranoid Delusion": Beijing Urges Halt To US Sweeping $250BN Anti-China Tech Bill After the US Senate on Tuesday passed a historic bill to commit some $250 billion to fund scientific research as well as subsidies for chipmakers and robot developers, including an overhaul of the National Science Foundation - the largest effort to date in efforts to boost a US competitive edge over China as a tech powerhouse - Beijing has reacted by mocking Washington's "paranoid delusion" and "Cold War mentality".