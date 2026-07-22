Gold and silver are trading higher today Gold Futures COMEX:GC1! ScottBogatin This is July 22nd and they wanted you to see a follow up from yesterday because gold and silver has gone higher but it may be coming to a support area and perhaps some correction lower even though I think gold and silver are going to go higher than what you see right now but there's some patterns that you have to be aware of and that's in the video and there's a little blurb of stuff on space X and I talk about that.