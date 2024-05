looking for retracement think its time for one E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (Jun 2024) CME_MINI:NQM2024 Courtlandxx price has ran up through the bearish FVG and into a bearish OB it failed to reach the 50% mean threshold level since it failed to reach that level I’m anticipating a retracement lower into the red shaded area or even lower i want to the market to crash haha i don't know why tho i just like shorting .