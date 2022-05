Pluribus Networks and Tech Data announce partnership in Asia Pacific & Japan Partnership aims to accelerate customers’ digital & network transformation journeys leveraging the unique Pluribus Unified Cloud Fabric solution SINGAPORE and SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX Company, and Pluribus Networks have today announced a new partnership which will leverage Pluribus Networks’ unique vision of Unified Cloud Networking and their Unified Cloud Fabric™ solution to accelerate the digital and network transformation journey for customers across the Asia Pacific & Japan region.