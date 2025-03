#ES_F Day Trading Prep Week 03.02 - 03.07.25 E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! HollowMn Last Week : Globex opened above VAH of 6054 - 5933 HTF Range and February RTH Cost basis which gave a hold to start the week to push us into the above Edge but more strength didn't come in, instead we ended up holding under 6074 - 60s and closer to Monday RTH open price failed in the Edge giving us a move into lower Value with a close inside it.