Here Is What Warren Buffett Bought And Sold In Q3 It's 13F season and while we will have a comprehensive summary of what hedge funds did in Q3 (which ended 45 days ago) - though we have already discussed on several occasions that using real-time data, hedge funds massively derisked after suffering staggering losses in Q2 and Q3 - we start our reporting with what Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway did.