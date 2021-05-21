Netflix CEO gives $3M to beat Newsom recall

OAKLAND — Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings is spending $3 million to shield Gov. Gavin Newsom from a recall vote in a demonstration of the enormous sums Newsom's allies could marshal in his defense, according to a state filing today.
