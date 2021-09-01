Politics

77 подписчиков

Свежие комментарии

  • Mehmet Gkta
    thank you..Kelly Thinks He’s...
  • Robert Hall
    Maybe DeSantis just gave Mueller reason to add him to the list of people being investigated.GOP Lawmaker Floa...
  • ngangawasom
    Trump is HeartlessTrump Confirms He...

Two Trump Employees to Testify to Grand Jury

“Two Trump Organization employees are expected to testify before a grand jury this week as Manhattan prosecutors seek to advance their criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business affairs,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх