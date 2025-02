Grosse Pointe Garden Society Premiere: Will the Murder Victim’s Identity Ever Be Revealed? Creators Weigh In

There’s something dark budding beneath the flowery surface of NBC’s Grosse Pointe Garden Society. The dramedy, which hails from Jenna Bans (Desperate Housewives, Scandal, Good Girls) and Bill Krebs (No Tomorrow, Good Girls), premiered on Sunday and introduced us to our four main gardeners: Birdie (played by Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero), Catherine (Lessons in Chemistry‘s Aja […] .