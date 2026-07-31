Italy Suspends Schengen Travel Agreement With Spain After Horrifying Ceuta Invasion Summary: Italy Suspends Schengen Agreement With Spain Over Ceuta Invasion Europe's Right-Wing Blasts Spanish Socialists For Border Failure Riots erupted in Ceuta as Illegals Clashed with Security Forces Mass Migration Invasion Of Military-Aged Males From Morocco Invades Spanish Enclave "Looks Like World War Z!": Spain's Ceuta Invaded By Thousands Of Military-Aged Male Illegals Italy Suspends Schengen Agreement With Spain Over Ceuta Invasion After Italy's government and top French conservative politicians demanded the suspension of Schengen arrangements with Spain following the invasion of 50,000 military-aged illegal aliens in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Euronews reporter Gabriele Barbati reported that Italy's Interior Ministry had suspended Schengen free-movement rules with Spain and ordered the closure of air and maritime borders between the two countries, citing national security concerns.