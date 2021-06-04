Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy Met Primary Progression Free Survival (PFS) Endpoint as First Line Treatment for Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC) – In pivotal Phase 3 JUPITER-02 study, toripalimab plus chemotherapy significantly improved PFS compared to chemotherapy alone in high and low PD-L1 expression subgroups – – Although median overall survival (OS) analysis was not yet mature, a 40% reduction in risk of death was observed in the toripalimab arm compared to placebo – – Data to be presented June 6, 2021 at ASCO plenary session – – Over 30 toripalimab abstracts in more than 10 tumor types published at ASCO 2021 – SHANGHAI, China and REDWOOD CITY, Calif.