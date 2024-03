The Final Piece Of The Pre-FOMC Data Jigsaw 5.33-(100-ZQZ2024) 5.33-(100-CBOT_DL:ZQZ2024) Pepperstone After a disappointing labour market report last week, where a blowout nonfarm payrolls print was overshadowed by rather dismal details in the household survey, focus now turns to the February US CPI report, being the last significant piece of the data jigsaw before the March FOMC meeting.