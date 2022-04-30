$2 Billion Hedge Fund Loses Nearly Half After Carvana Plummets 75% In 2022 For a vivid example of a hedge fund that prospered and grew, expanding relentlessly with the blessings of the Fed's ZIRP and QE but now that QE is on idefinite hiatus and the Fed's put is gone and successful "investing" actually requires more skill than just putting cash into high beta names and praying that the Fed will keep BRRRRing, is imploding look no farther than CAS Investment Partners, a Westport-based hedge fund which had "grown" more than 1000% sine its inception in October 2012 yet which has lost nearly half of its assets in just the past four months, thanks to a heavily concentrated portfolio of stocks, but mostly novelty used care dealer Carvana.