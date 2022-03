PokerGo / Antonio Abrego Poker pros Daniel Negreanu and Tom Dwan get tangled in a cash game hand worth $272,600 where Daniel walks away with over a quarter million dollars In this PokerGo High Stakes Poker hand, Daniel Negreanu puts on a master class of how to play pocket kings out of position when the table is stacked with fellow pros Read more POKER stories right here It is hard for me to comprehend the stress of being a high-stakes poker player.