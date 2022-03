Getty Image / Christopher Polk Tom Hanks’ beloved 1974 Polski Fiat 126p went up for auction to raise money for charity The bid for the hilariously tiny car currently sits at $57,000 It turns out the story of how Hanks acquired the Fiat 126 is pure gold Tom Hanks’ 1974 Polski Fiat 126p is live for auction right now over at Bring A Trailer.