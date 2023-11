Biden Policies Delivered $50-$60 Billion To Iran By Adam Andrzejewski of Open the Books Substack By making concessions to the Mullahs who operate the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, the Biden Administration has directly or indirectly pumped more than $50 billion into their coffers enabling untold violence and international destabilization, threatening our our allies and implicating our energy supply chain – just as the Administration also instituted unprecedented handcuffs on U.