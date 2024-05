ES is FALLING! E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! RandiMichelle Its only the 2nd day of the trading week and this is how our weekly chart looks! ES price action fell to close a globex gap at 5082 today in preparation for FOMC day tomorrow May 1! We will I believe we could continue down as low as 4934 depending on the data this week.