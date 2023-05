"It's One Man": Imran Khan Blames Pakistan Army Chief For Arrest & Deadly Protests Via The Cradle, Following the spectacular arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan over an alleged corruption case on May 9, Pakistan veered into anarchy and mayhem for a couple of days as enraged supporters went on a rampage, torching scores of government structures, including military posts, an air force base, and the home of the commander of the Lahore Corps.