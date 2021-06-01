Mexican Cartels Respond To AMLO's "Hugs, Not Bullets" By Hunting Down, Torturing, And Executing Cops At Their Homes After Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) attempted to combat cartels through peaceful means - namely his "hugs, not bullets" campaign to appease criminal organizations, the notoriously violent Jalisco cartel responded by kidnapping several members of an elite police force in the state of Guanajuato, torturing them to obtain the names and addresses of other cops, and is now hunting them down and killing them at their own homes, "on their days off, in front of their families," according to the Associated Press.