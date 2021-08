Punchbowl News says the senators on Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) houseboat — who spent time with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has tested positive for Covid-19 — include: Chris Coons (D-DE), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and John Thune (R-SD).