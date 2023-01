WEF To Accelerate Push For 'Metaverse' Surveillance Network At Davos 2023 Authored by Jordan Schachtel via The Dossier, During its 2023 Davos conference, the World Economic Forum will host a press conference on its “Building The Metaverse Initiative,” and release key “studies” and details about its efforts to further facilitate what appears to amount to a global surveillance network, according to documents reviewed by The Dossier.