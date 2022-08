NQ zoomed out E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! RealTima If this really goes, then 12700 will be a quick stop and it can fell very much all the way to 12200-60 There is an interesting trend line cross support at 12200 level, something to watch and visible on my chart Support numbers below 12700 12450-60 12200-60 Needs to open tomorrow above today's highs to make it turned up and see a high on the 25th instead of a low.