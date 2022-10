Boston University Defends Controversial Study On COVID Hybrid Strain With '80 Percent' Mortality Rate in Mice Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Boston University issued a statement Tuesday defending its research of a COVID-19 Omicron strain when they took the variant’s spike protein and attached it to the original COVID-19 strain, leading to a higher mortality rate in a certain species of mice, triggering concern among lawmakers.