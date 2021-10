Dems Propose Subsidized 20-Year Mortgages For First-Generation Homebuyers In a world where the biggest asset bubble in history means home prices are now rising at a never before seen 20% pace, dooming tens of millions of of potential homeowners to a life of renting, Democrats have had another glorious solution how to "fix" the problem of unaffordable housing, which may help in the short run only to lead to an even greater crisis a few years down the line.