Dow 4 hour : 3 best place for sell after pinbar comes E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 as predict 1week ago in low ,dow reach 31500 area ,,,in next 3 month it can reach 35000 alert: BE CAREFUL FROM SELL, DOW CAN FLYUP WILD AND DONT ALLOW YOU CLOSE SELL SO PUT SL if you have old sells close or hedge them above 31000 wish you win .