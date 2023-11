Here's How Much Bud Light Allegedly Spent On Trans-TikTok-Star Mulvaney One Day after the resignation of Anheuser-Busch InBev's US chief marketing officer, attributed to plummeting US sales amid an ongoing boycott of Bud Light following the controversial ad campaign featuring transgender TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney in April, a new report has surfaced indicating just how much the brewer spent on Mulvaney.