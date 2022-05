Wall Street's Most Bearish Analyst Points To Biggest Equity Inflow In 10 Weeks, Remains Bearish: "Fade Rallies" One week ago, after 7 consecutive weeks of declines for the S&P (and a record 8 weeks for the Dow), One River CIO Eric Peters said that "If We Can't Bounce After Being Down 7 Weeks In A Row, Something Is Seriously Wrong.